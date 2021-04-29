Ballast Advisors LLC Purchases 1,706 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Ballast Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 13,152,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,899,000 after acquiring an additional 4,260,071 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,125,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,232,000 after buying an additional 3,498,429 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,093,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,642,000 after purchasing an additional 222,875 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,859,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,457,000 after purchasing an additional 208,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,158,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.75. The company had a trading volume of 41,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,011,306. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $24.43 and a 52 week high of $37.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.87.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

