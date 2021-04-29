Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, April 30th. Analysts expect Banco Santander-Chile to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $789.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.53 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 12.77%. On average, analysts expect Banco Santander-Chile to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BSAC opened at $22.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.90 and its 200-day moving average is $20.70. Banco Santander-Chile has a fifty-two week low of $13.31 and a fifty-two week high of $26.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.9285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Banco Santander-Chile’s previous annual dividend of $0.46. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. Banco Santander-Chile’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.95%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BSAC shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Banco Santander-Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Corporate Investment Banking segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

