Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,208 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,022 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Banco Santander-Chile were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,344,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,525,000 after purchasing an additional 153,096 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,421,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,999,000 after purchasing an additional 251,830 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 354,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,727,000 after purchasing an additional 21,324 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 35.8% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 274,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,824,000 after purchasing an additional 72,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 271,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,151,000 after purchasing an additional 75,650 shares during the last quarter.

Get Banco Santander-Chile alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Banco Santander-Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Banco Santander-Chile stock opened at $22.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.70. The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.85. Banco Santander-Chile has a fifty-two week low of $13.31 and a fifty-two week high of $26.15.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $789.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.53 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 17.13%. On average, analysts forecast that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.9285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. This is an increase from Banco Santander-Chile’s previous annual dividend of $0.46. Banco Santander-Chile’s payout ratio is currently 43.95%.

About Banco Santander-Chile

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Corporate Investment Banking segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander-Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander-Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.