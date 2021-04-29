Bank Hapoalim BM Acquires New Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Bank Hapoalim BM purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PG. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,345,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,500,525,000 after buying an additional 1,964,987 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $3,679,005,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,571,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,820,000 after buying an additional 1,260,453 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,990,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,482,000 after purchasing an additional 85,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,812,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,736,000 after buying an additional 611,102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $227,769.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 408,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.71, for a total transaction of $52,626,944.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,357 shares in the company, valued at $689,499.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 560,215 shares of company stock valued at $72,179,449. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Independent Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.93.

Shares of PG opened at $131.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $321.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $111.25 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $133.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.07.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 67.97%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

