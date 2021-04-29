Bank Hapoalim BM Boosts Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Bank Hapoalim BM raised its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 43.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,690 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in General Electric were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC increased its position in General Electric by 157.7% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the first quarter worth about $28,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 60.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GE shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price target on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. General Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.36.

NYSE:GE opened at $13.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $14.41. The stock has a market cap of $115.96 billion, a PE ratio of 36.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.13.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $17.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 5,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at $331,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

