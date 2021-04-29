Bank Hapoalim BM Has $445,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Bank Hapoalim BM reduced its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 139.4% in the 4th quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $383.62 on Thursday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $232.57 and a 12 month high of $388.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $368.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $350.56.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

