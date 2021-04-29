Bank Hapoalim BM Sells 555 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Bank Hapoalim BM cut its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HDV. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000.

HDV stock opened at $95.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.23. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $76.23 and a 52-week high of $96.75.

