Bank Hapoalim BM Sells 831 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Bank Hapoalim BM trimmed its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,648 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 831 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 1.3% of Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Visa were worth $10,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of V. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Visa by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,974,988 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,039,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,562 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,793,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,922,767,000 after buying an additional 6,857,457 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,220,489 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,860,288,000 after purchasing an additional 682,741 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Visa by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,669,445 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,083,568,000 after purchasing an additional 206,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $3,305,348,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.00.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total transaction of $7,080,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,021,138. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,843 shares of company stock valued at $27,721,078. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $233.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $220.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.81. The company has a market cap of $455.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.84, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.72 and a 1-year high of $236.27.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

