Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 175.0% from the March 31st total of 400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bank of the James Financial Group stock. Salzhauer Michael lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) by 56.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,253 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael owned 0.78% of Bank of the James Financial Group worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 31.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of the James Financial Group alerts:

Shares of Bank of the James Financial Group stock opened at $14.97 on Thursday. Bank of the James Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.70 and a fifty-two week high of $15.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.75 million, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%.

Bank of the James Financial Group Company Profile

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the mpany for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia, the Unites States. It offers checking, savings, individual retirement, and health care saving accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of the James Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of the James Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.