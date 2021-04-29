Barclays Analysts Give Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) a €2.80 Price Target

Barclays set a €2.80 ($3.29) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ISP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.40 ($2.82) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley set a €2.40 ($2.82) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.50 ($2.94) price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group set a €2.45 ($2.88) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.45 ($2.88) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intesa Sanpaolo presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €2.38 ($2.80).

Intesa Sanpaolo has a twelve month low of €2.39 ($2.81) and a twelve month high of €3.23 ($3.80).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

