Barclays Boosts IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Price Target to $260.00

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.
IQV has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on IQVIA from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised IQVIA from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $218.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho raised their price objective on IQVIA from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on IQVIA from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on IQVIA from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. IQVIA has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $229.95.
IQV opened at $236.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $45.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 259.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. IQVIA has a 52-week low of $128.52 and a 52-week high of $237.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $202.13 and its 200-day moving average is $183.65.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.
IQVIA Company Profile
IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.
