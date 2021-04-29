Barclays Boosts Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target to $250.00

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the credit-card processor’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on V. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $232.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Visa from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp increased their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $240.00.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of V opened at $233.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $455.77 billion, a PE ratio of 47.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $220.06 and a 200 day moving average of $209.81. Visa has a 52-week low of $171.72 and a 52-week high of $236.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. Visa’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visa will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 29,956 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.02, for a total transaction of $6,680,787.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 124,843 shares of company stock valued at $27,721,078. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Day & Ennis LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 3.1% in the first quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 318.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,947 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,399,000 after acquiring an additional 26,591 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 6.5% in the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,033 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 27.9% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 29,124 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,166,000 after acquiring an additional 6,361 shares during the period. Finally, Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA lifted its holdings in Visa by 1.3% in the first quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA now owns 4,511 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.