Barclays Increases Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) Price Target to $17.00

Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Barclays from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Technip Energies in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Technip Energies in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Societe Generale assumed coverage on Technip Energies in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Technip Energies in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Technip Energies in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of THNPF stock opened at $14.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.56. Technip Energies has a twelve month low of $12.25 and a twelve month high of $18.13.

Technip Energies B.V. operates as an engineering & technology company for the energy transition in Europe, Russia, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and the Americas. It focuses on the study, engineering, procurement, construction, and project management of various onshore and offshore facilities related to gas monetization, refining, and chemical processing from biofuels and hydrocarbons.

