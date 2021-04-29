Barclays Upgrades First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) to Equal Weight

Barclays upgraded shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $84.00 price target on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, up from their prior price target of $65.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on FSLR. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of First Solar from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of First Solar from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup raised shares of First Solar from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of First Solar from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of First Solar from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. First Solar has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $93.00.

NASDAQ:FSLR traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.95. The stock had a trading volume of 62,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,572,707. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.44, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. First Solar has a twelve month low of $37.92 and a twelve month high of $112.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.45.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.19). First Solar had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $609.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.59 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Solar will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Solar news, insider Michael Koralewski sold 1,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total value of $134,044.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,809.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total transaction of $110,355.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,730.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,543 shares of company stock worth $3,069,548. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter worth $287,182,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,672,907 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,253,603,000 after buying an additional 2,156,107 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 141.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 804,926 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $79,625,000 after buying an additional 470,988 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 132.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 808,738 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $80,000,000 after buying an additional 460,878 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter worth $35,931,000. 67.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

