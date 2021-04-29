Base Protocol (BASE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.53 Million

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 28th. One Base Protocol coin can currently be bought for $1.89 or 0.00003521 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Base Protocol has traded down 3.3% against the dollar. Base Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.53 million and approximately $164,820.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.14 or 0.00065309 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00020572 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001859 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.50 or 0.00071560 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $441.56 or 0.00820744 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.66 or 0.00096023 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,177.57 or 0.07764967 BTC.

Base Protocol Profile

BASE is a coin. Base Protocol’s total supply is 1,909,808 coins and its circulating supply is 1,337,638 coins. The official website for Base Protocol is www.baseprotocol.org . Base Protocol’s official Twitter account is @baseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Base Protocol is medium.com/baseprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BASE aims to function as a synthetic asset which represents speculation on the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies (cmc). This is made possible through an elastic supply characteristic and programmatic rebasing protocol which incentivize market actors to drive BASE price to its target (peg) price. Early on, qualitative factors like new adoption and speculation may disrupt that peg. But as the network grows, the peg stabilizes. In its early stages, BASE is a speculative asset that seeks to peg to cmc. In its final state, BASE is a synthetic asset that is stably pegged to cmc. “

Buying and Selling Base Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Base Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Base Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Base Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

