BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Has $3.44 Million Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $3,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth about $15,065,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,132,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 27.1% in the first quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,763 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $533,000. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 11,140 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $5,430,638.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,239,555.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Scott E. Kraus sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.67, for a total value of $2,643,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,452,215.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,229 shares of company stock worth $27,958,427 in the last ninety days. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ORLY. Raymond James lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $522.35.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $528.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $36.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.35. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $373.14 and a one year high of $539.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $506.94 and a 200-day moving average of $467.04.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $1.82. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 373.35% and a net margin of 14.96%. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

