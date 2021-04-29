BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Purchases 34,684 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 405.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,684 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $2,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SO. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in The Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Southern during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

In other The Southern news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $1,654,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,396,894.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $152,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,033,747. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $2,460,650. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Southern from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.93.

SO stock opened at $64.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $68.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.65. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $50.40 and a 1-year high of $66.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. This is a boost from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The Southern’s payout ratio is currently 82.32%.

The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

