BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Purchases 37,396 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,988 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 37,396 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $2,019,873,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in AT&T by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,703,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,263,501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680,978 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,568,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,964,955,000 after buying an additional 3,666,423 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,121,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 329.5% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 3,164,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427,547 shares during the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday. Finally, CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.43.

T stock opened at $30.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $33.24. The stock has a market cap of $220.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.23 and its 200 day moving average is $29.11.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. AT&T’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

