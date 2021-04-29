BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Purchases 701 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $3,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of AON by 4,280.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 664,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,348,000 after buying an additional 649,143 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AON in the 4th quarter worth $105,454,000. First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its holdings in AON by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 1,254,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,136,000 after acquiring an additional 357,873 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of AON by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 752,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,999,000 after acquiring an additional 223,054 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in AON by 1,813.4% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 233,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,257,000 after buying an additional 220,963 shares during the period. 95.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AON opened at $238.38 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $231.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.18. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $167.45 and a 12 month high of $240.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $53.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 0.83.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. AON had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. AON’s payout ratio is currently 20.07%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities raised AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on AON from $196.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AON from $228.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AON from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. AON currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.92.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

