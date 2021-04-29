BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Reduces Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,052 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,709 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMGN stock opened at $236.71 on Thursday. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $210.28 and a one year high of $276.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $248.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $136.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.17 EPS. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 47.50%.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total transaction of $59,497.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,795.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.40, for a total transaction of $238,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,006,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,360 shares of company stock worth $3,407,034. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.23.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

