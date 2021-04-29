BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Reduces Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lowered its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 921 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $3,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PGR. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 55.2% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in The Progressive by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in The Progressive in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PGR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of The Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Progressive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.69.

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $100.36 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.37. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $71.25 and a 52 week high of $102.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $11.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,243 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total transaction of $119,203.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,122,887.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $1,096,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 332,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,410,699.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,594 shares of company stock worth $1,418,589. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

