BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Trims Stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lessened its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,493 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. United Bank lifted its holdings in American Tower by 21.3% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 5,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,823,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $283,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMT shares. KeyCorp raised shares of American Tower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Cowen cut their target price on American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.67.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $251.95 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $236.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.56, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $197.50 and a twelve month high of $272.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 12th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 64.17%.

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $718,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,296,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

