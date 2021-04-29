BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Trims Stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. trimmed its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,493 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on American Tower from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on American Tower in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.67.

AMT stock opened at $251.95 on Thursday. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $197.50 and a 1 year high of $272.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.96 billion, a PE ratio of 59.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.43.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 12th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.17%.

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $718,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,296,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

