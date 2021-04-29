BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$60.05.

BCE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BCE from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of BCE from C$61.50 to C$59.50 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BCE in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of BCE from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of TSE BCE traded up C$0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$57.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,953,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,865,460. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$57.52 and a 200-day moving average of C$56.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.41, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$52.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04. BCE has a 12-month low of C$52.52 and a 12-month high of C$60.14.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.76 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.15 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that BCE will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.65%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

