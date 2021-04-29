BCTG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTG) Short Interest Up 533.3% in April

BCTG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTG) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 533.3% from the March 31st total of 900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BCTG Acquisition stock opened at $11.53 on Thursday. BCTG Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $14.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.16 and a 200-day moving average of $11.12.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of BCTG Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BCTG Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC grew its position in shares of BCTG Acquisition by 59,704.8% during the 4th quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 149,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 149,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

BCTG Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses primarily located in North America and Europe in the biotechnology industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Diego, California.

