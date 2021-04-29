Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 840 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,404 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 1.7% of Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSCO. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.71.

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 644,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,201,943. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $35.28 and a one year high of $53.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.07 and a 200 day moving average of $45.30.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 50.68%.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $392,561.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $296,148.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 119,282 shares in the company, valued at $5,631,303.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,205 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

