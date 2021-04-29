Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $4.61 Million in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 105,837 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,605,000. Corning makes up 1.8% of Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Corning by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 9,329 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corning by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 23,133 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Corning by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 9,870 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Corning by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,343 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group raised its stake in shares of Corning by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 6,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GLW stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.03. The company had a trading volume of 183,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,769,644. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $34.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 225.50, a P/E/G ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $18.82 and a fifty-two week high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.55%.

In other news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 8,150 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total value of $311,004.00. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 146,629 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $5,533,778.46. Insiders have sold a total of 70,319,258 shares of company stock worth $3,056,825,189 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GLW. UBS Group began coverage on Corning in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Argus lifted their price objective on Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Corning has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

