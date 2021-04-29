Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Trading Up 5%

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)’s stock price rose 5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.22 and last traded at $27.15. Approximately 63,037 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 11,219,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.85.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BBBY shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Bed Bath & Beyond from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Bed Bath & Beyond currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.32 and a beta of 2.10.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, CFO Gustavo Arnal bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.45 per share, for a total transaction of $509,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 300,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,654,571.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua Schechter bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.02 per share, with a total value of $75,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 24,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,880.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $596,835 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBBY. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter worth approximately $284,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

