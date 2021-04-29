Beefy.Finance Price Down 11.9% Over Last Week (BIFI)

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 28th. One Beefy.Finance coin can currently be purchased for $1,406.87 or 0.02578374 BTC on popular exchanges. Beefy.Finance has a market capitalization of $101.29 million and approximately $6.05 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Beefy.Finance has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00050374 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.18 or 0.00326549 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00008908 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00031129 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00009429 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00006028 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Coin Profile

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. The official website for Beefy.Finance is beefy.finance . The official message board for Beefy.Finance is medium.com/beefyfinance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Beefy.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beefy.Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beefy.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

