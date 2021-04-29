Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Makes New $203,000 Investment in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $404,000. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $538,000. Welch Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 6,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 723.0% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 103,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,711,000 after purchasing an additional 90,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVW stock opened at $69.78 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $45.49 and a 1 year high of $70.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.62 and its 200-day moving average is $66.32.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

