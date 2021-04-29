Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Raised to Neutral at Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BDRFY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BDRFY opened at $22.57 on Wednesday. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $19.21 and a 1 year high of $24.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.15.

Beiersdorf AG is engaged in the development, manufacture, and distribution of skin and personal care products. The company operates through the following segments: Consumer and Tesa. The Consumer segment concentrates on the international skin and body care markets. The Tesa segment manufactures self-adhesive products and solutions for industry, craft businesses, and consumers.

