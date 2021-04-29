Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.23-0.29 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $515-555 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $515.67 million.Benchmark Electronics also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.230-0.290 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Benchmark Electronics from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Sidoti cut shares of Benchmark Electronics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Benchmark Electronics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th.

NYSE BHE traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.18. 128,305 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,127. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,508.25 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Benchmark Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $18.24 and a fifty-two week high of $32.56.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Benchmark Electronics had a negative net margin of 0.03% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $521.25 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 48.48%.

In other Benchmark Electronics news, CFO Roop Kalyan Lakkaraju acquired 905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.60 per share, with a total value of $26,788.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeff Benck acquired 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.87 per share, for a total transaction of $50,166.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,016,154.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 6,185 shares of company stock worth $177,113. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

