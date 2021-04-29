Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,085 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 579 shares during the period. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Visa by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 432.0% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.37.

NYSE:V traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $235.06. 76,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,494,304. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.81. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $171.72 and a fifty-two week high of $236.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $458.91 billion, a PE ratio of 47.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $7,302,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,999,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,843 shares of company stock worth $27,721,078. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.