Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST)

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Patten Group Inc. increased its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 21.2% during the first quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 7,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 99.2% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $184,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Bickling Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,120,000.

Get BlackRock Science and Technology Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BST traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $58.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,230. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.53. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $62.16.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.226 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Profile

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.