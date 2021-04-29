Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY)

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DPSGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Monday, April 12th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Deutsche Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:DPSGY opened at $59.44 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.82. The stock has a market cap of $73.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.08. Deutsche Post has a one year low of $27.50 and a one year high of $59.52.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The transportation company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Post had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 3.94%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Deutsche Post will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Post Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.