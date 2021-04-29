Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Sells 2,552 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lowered its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 46.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,950 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 2,552 shares during the period. Tesla comprises approximately 1.3% of Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 107.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,482 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the first quarter valued at $4,090,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its position in Tesla by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Tesla by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Tesla by 190.3% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Tesla to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities cut Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas cut Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $421.93.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total transaction of $1,097,327.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.89, for a total value of $3,231,560.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,764,053.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,153 shares of company stock valued at $62,230,749. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $706.21. 282,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,915,164. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.61 and a 52-week high of $900.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $677.86 billion, a PE ratio of 1,396.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $683.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $651.59.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

