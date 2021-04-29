Berry Data Price Hits $6.73 on Top Exchanges (BRY)

Berry Data (CURRENCY:BRY) traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. Berry Data has a total market capitalization of $13.46 million and $664,440.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Berry Data coin can currently be purchased for about $6.73 or 0.00012672 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Berry Data has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.26 or 0.00062642 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.14 or 0.00280888 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004519 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $579.09 or 0.01090627 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00026125 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $379.81 or 0.00715318 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,184.95 or 1.00165259 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Berry Data

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

Berry Data Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Berry Data directly using US dollars.

