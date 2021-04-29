Beyond Meat (BYND) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Beyond Meat to post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.21). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $101.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Beyond Meat to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ BYND opened at $134.22 on Thursday. Beyond Meat has a twelve month low of $88.51 and a twelve month high of $221.00. The company has a current ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -298.27 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.06.

In other news, COO Sanjay C. Shah sold 4,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.82, for a total value of $643,547.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 37,295 shares in the company, valued at $5,251,881.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Charles Muth sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.18, for a total value of $690,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,563,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,570 shares of company stock valued at $3,702,647. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Beyond Meat from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Beyond Meat from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Longbow Research assumed coverage on Beyond Meat in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Beyond Meat from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Beyond Meat in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.63.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

