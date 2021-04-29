BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) Declares $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th.

BGC Partners has decreased its dividend payment by 75.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get BGC Partners alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BGCP opened at $5.67 on Thursday. BGC Partners has a fifty-two week low of $2.22 and a fifty-two week high of $5.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 51.50 and a beta of 1.76.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $479.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BGC Partners will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America, Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for BGC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.