BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BHP Billiton Plc is engaged in production of minerals which includes iron ore, metallurgical coal, copper and uranium as well as oil, gas and energy coal. BHP Billiton Plc is based in Collins Street, Melbourne Victoria. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.00.

BBL stock opened at $62.59 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. BHP Group has a 52-week low of $31.81 and a 52-week high of $67.03. The firm has a market cap of $66.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $2.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.30. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.85%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,146,939 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $413,522,000 after buying an additional 191,874 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,007,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,734,804 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $91,997,000 after purchasing an additional 62,208 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,521,931 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $88,059,000 after purchasing an additional 820,136 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 995,036 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $52,767,000 after purchasing an additional 30,925 shares during the period.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

