Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $32.13, but opened at $31.07. Bicycle Therapeutics shares last traded at $31.07, with a volume of 1 shares traded.

Specifically, insider Nicholas Keen sold 9,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $278,815.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,398.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pierre Legault sold 2,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $64,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,611 shares of company stock worth $2,249,690. Corporate insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on BCYC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Bicycle Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Bicycle Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $708.86 million, a PE ratio of -15.52 and a beta of -0.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 9.63 and a current ratio of 9.63.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.36). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.73% and a negative net margin of 321.26%. The business had revenue of $3.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCYC. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 14.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $112,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

About Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.