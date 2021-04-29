Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Sold by Rheos Capital Works Inc.

Rheos Capital Works Inc. lowered its position in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 50.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 635,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 648,000 shares during the period. Bilibili accounts for about 4.5% of Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Rheos Capital Works Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Bilibili worth $68,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,352,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Bilibili by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Ocean Arete Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,743,000. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,857,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in Bilibili by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Bilibili alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Nomura raised Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered Bilibili from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Bilibili in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bilibili has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:BILI opened at $120.63 on Thursday. Bilibili Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $157.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.70 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.46). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 25.28%. The company had revenue of $588.50 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bilibili

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.