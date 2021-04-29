Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) Short Interest Up 208.7% in April

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 233,100 shares, an increase of 208.7% from the March 31st total of 75,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ BPTH opened at $6.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.05. Bio-Path has a 12-month low of $3.12 and a 12-month high of $24.34.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.21. As a group, analysts forecast that Bio-Path will post -3.04 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Bio-Path in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Path in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bio-Path from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bio-Path stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,587 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,487 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.71% of Bio-Path worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.41% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Path Company Profile

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

