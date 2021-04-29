BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) in a research note released on Monday, FinViz reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $102.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued a buy rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $116.61.
NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $80.46 on Monday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $71.35 and a one year high of $131.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.61.
In related news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.99, for a total value of $102,010.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,001,732.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total transaction of $676,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,662,286.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,761 shares of company stock worth $4,632,046 over the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 189.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 284.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.
