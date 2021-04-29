BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) in a research note released on Monday, FinViz reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $102.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued a buy rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $116.61.

NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $80.46 on Monday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $71.35 and a one year high of $131.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.61.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 45.74% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The business had revenue of $452.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.99, for a total value of $102,010.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,001,732.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total transaction of $676,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,662,286.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,761 shares of company stock worth $4,632,046 over the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 189.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 284.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

