BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, FinViz reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $102.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

BMRN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, March 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $116.61.

NASDAQ BMRN traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $80.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,868. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $71.35 and a fifty-two week high of $131.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.61. The stock has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 45.74%. The firm had revenue of $452.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.17 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael G. Grey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total transaction of $381,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,649,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total transaction of $676,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 303,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,662,286.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,761 shares of company stock worth $4,632,046 in the last ninety days. 2.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 155.2% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 174.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 10,504 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 38,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 350.0% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 17,187 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 13,368 shares in the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

