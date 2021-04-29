Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Trading Down 6.7%

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO)’s share price dropped 6.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.93 and last traded at $7.11. Approximately 356,736 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 58,030,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.62.

BNGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Bionano Genomics from $2.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bionano Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.10.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.62 and its 200 day moving average is $5.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 2.91.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Bionano Genomics had a negative net margin of 510.42% and a negative return on equity of 749.14%. The business had revenue of $3.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 million. Equities analysts expect that Bionano Genomics, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Bionano Genomics by 15.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bionano Genomics by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Bionano Genomics in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hamilton Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Bionano Genomics in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Bionano Genomics in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 5.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bionano Genomics Company Profile (NASDAQ:BNGO)

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics.

