Bitcoin Group SE (OTCMKTS:BTGGF) Short Interest Update

Bitcoin Group SE (OTCMKTS:BTGGF) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTGGF remained flat at $$62.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 2 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.93. Bitcoin Group has a 12 month low of $62.40 and a 12 month high of $69.50.

About Bitcoin Group

Bitcoin Group SE operates in the cryptocurrency and blockchain businesses worldwide. The company operates a trading platform for the digital currency bitcoin under the Bitcoin.de. It also provides financial services. Bitcoin Group SE is based in Herford, Germany. Bitcoin Group SE is a subsidiary of Priority AG.

