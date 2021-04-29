BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Price Target Raised to $59.00

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stephens increased their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BJ’s Restaurants from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays increased their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.45.

Shares of BJRI stock opened at $58.42 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.67. BJ’s Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $15.58 and a fifty-two week high of $63.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.80, a P/E/G ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.52. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $223.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $74,688.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry D. Bouts sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.54, for a total value of $505,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,554 shares of company stock valued at $3,288,875. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,434,123 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $132,180,000 after purchasing an additional 131,752 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,639,589 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,101,000 after acquiring an additional 61,534 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 636,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,490,000 after acquiring an additional 173,212 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 163.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,734 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,544,000 after acquiring an additional 315,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,107,000 after acquiring an additional 68,138 shares in the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

