Black Knight, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share (NYSE:BKI)

Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Black Knight in a research report issued on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Carr now anticipates that the company will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.51. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Black Knight’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Get Black Knight alerts:

BKI has been the subject of several other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Black Knight to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Black Knight from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Black Knight in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.35.

Shares of BKI opened at $72.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 48.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Black Knight has a 52-week low of $68.33 and a 52-week high of $97.19.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $342.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.06 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 12.45%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,689,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,164 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Black Knight during the 4th quarter worth $129,001,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Black Knight by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,360,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,190,000 after acquiring an additional 577,567 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Black Knight by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,224,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,145,000 after acquiring an additional 37,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Black Knight by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,045,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,327,000 after acquiring an additional 100,591 shares during the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.