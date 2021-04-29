Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $219.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.88 million. Blackbaud had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS.

Blackbaud stock traded down $4.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $70.67. The stock had a trading volume of 13,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,047. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 148.73, a P/E/G ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.20. Blackbaud has a 52-week low of $45.77 and a 52-week high of $80.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

In related news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $361,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,638,321.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin Mcdearis sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total transaction of $570,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,716,946.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,177,815 over the last three months. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BLKB shares. Benchmark raised shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Blackbaud from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.75.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and other social good entities in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Luminate Advocacy, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.